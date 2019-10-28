Menu

Groups applaud New Brunswick government’s land conservation pledge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 12:32 pm
Environmental and conservation groups are applauding a commitment from the New Brunswick government to protect 10 per cent of the province's total land mass by 2020.
Environmental and conservation groups are applauding a commitment from the New Brunswick government to protect 10 per cent of the province’s total land mass by 2020.

Energy and Resource Development Minister Mike Holland made the announcement Monday morning at Fundy National Park, saying the federal government’s Canada Nature Fund will help New Brunswick reach its target.

READ MORE: New Brunswick announces $2.5 million Environmental Trust Fund

Five environmental and conservation organizations – the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, the Nature Conservancy of Canada, Nature NB and the Nature Trust of New Brunswick – have issued a joint statement in support.

They say conserving more habitat will protect both native and migratory plants and animals, including species-at-risk, that rely on New Brunswick habitat for their survival.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the province has the second lowest percentage of total protected land compared to the rest of Canada at 4.6 per cent. Prince Edward Island has the lowest at 3.1 per cent.

Nationally, Canada has made international commitments to protect 17 per cent of its land by 2020.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
