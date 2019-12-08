Trio of suspects rob Regina man of his vehicle, cellphone

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are asking the public for their help after a 20-year-old man was robbed of his vehicle and cellphone by three individuals.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 900 block of Albert Street for a report of a robbery.

Police say a 20-year-old was in his parked vehicle – a grey 2008 Grand Prix – at the rear of a business when a woman and two men approached him.

One man opened the driver’s door and demanded the victim get out of the car and turn over his cell phone.

The victim complied, and all three suspects got into the Grand Prix and drove westbound on Fourth Avenue, police said.

The victim was able to call police by walking into a nearby business. No one was injured during the incident.

Regina police say they attempted to locate the suspects in the area but were unsuccessful.

Based on information gathered, police describe the female suspect as appearing 20-years-old with a slim build and black shoulder length hair. She was wearing black leggings, a pink camouflage hoodie with “Mosey Oak” written on the back, and black Ray Ban sunglasses.

The male suspect, who got into the driver’s seat, was described as appearing 20-27-years-old with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a hat.

The second male suspect is described as wearing white and grey camouflage pants and a red hoodie with white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

