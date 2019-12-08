Armed men rob Moose Jaw ice cream shop

Send this page to someone via email

Employees at a Moose Jaw, Sask. ice cream shop are unharmed following an armed robbery.

On Saturday, at about 7 p.m., Moose Jaw police were called to the Snow Hut located on the 100 block of Home Street for a report of a robbery.

Police say two armed men entered the store and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash then fled the building.

The incident was caught on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:21 Caught on camera: Regina police investigate brawl outside Burger King Caught on camera: Regina police investigate brawl outside Burger King

Story continues below advertisement