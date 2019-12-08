Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Armed men rob Moose Jaw ice cream shop

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 12:09 pm
Moose Jaw police are investigating an armed robbery.
Moose Jaw police are investigating an armed robbery. File Photo / Global News

Employees at a Moose Jaw, Sask. ice cream shop are unharmed following an armed robbery.

On Saturday, at about 7 p.m., Moose Jaw police were called to the Snow Hut located on the 100 block of Home Street for a report of a robbery.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw, Sask. man, woman and ferret injured in stabbing

Police say two armed men entered the store and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash then fled the building.

The incident was caught on video.

READ MORE: Violent crime, drug use on the rise in Moose Jaw, Sask.: police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Caught on camera: Regina police investigate brawl outside Burger King
Caught on camera: Regina police investigate brawl outside Burger King
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyArmed RobberyMoose JawMoose Jaw PoliceMoose Jaw Police ServiceIce Cream ShopMJPSHome StreetSnow Hut
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.