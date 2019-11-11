Moose Jaw, Sask. man, woman and ferret injured in stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Moose Jaw, Sask., man and woman were injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, as well as a pet ferret.

Local police and EMS said they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street North around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

At the apartment, police said they found a man and woman with knife wounds. Police added that a ferret was also seriously injured in the incident.

Both people received medical treatment for their injuries and the ferret is being treated at a local veterinarian, according to police.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests, and police said they continue to investigate.

