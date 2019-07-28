Driver reportedly pulled from vehicle in Sunday morning carjacking: Regina police

A man was reportedly pulled from his vehicle in a violent Sunday morning carjacking on 4th Avenue, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say that just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a driver was stopped in the 4600 block of 4th Avenue when he was approached by two men, one of whom reportedly had a gun.

The driver was allegedly assaulted and pulled from his white Nissan Murano before the suspects reportedly drove off in the vehicle.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Then, at around 6:40 a.m., police say the vehicle was found unoccupied and recovered by officers in the 1300 block of Wascana Street.

A similar incident reportedly occurred Friday morning, when police allege five people in black ski masks robbed a person in a vehicle at gunpoint near 7th Avenue and Robinson Street.

Police describe the two suspects in the Sunday morning incident as approximately 22 years old, standing five feet nine inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and wearing dark hoodies. They say one was wearing a red bandana over his face while the other had a black bandana.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.