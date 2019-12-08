Three people facing firearms charges in Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Cochrane RCMP have charged three people for firearms offences after a vehicle search on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle with three people inside.

RCMP said three people were arrested after officers found a firearm in the vehicle.

Officers seized several weapons including a loaded shotgun, a loaded rifle, bear spray and brass knuckles.

Carlyle Holloway, 39, Zachary Sampson, 33 and Aldina Snow, 34, all from Morley Alberta, have been charged with several offences.

According to RCMP, the charges include: four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with a serial number.

Sampson and Snow were released on bail, while Holloway was remanded into custody.

All three are expected to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on December 10.