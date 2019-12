Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate a shooting involving an RCMP officer in Cochrane.

The police watchdog said in a tweet that the incident happened sometime overnight in Cochrane, west of Calgary.

According to EMS, one man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Cochrane. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) December 7, 2019

There are no further details at this time.