Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

ASIRT probes circumstances surrounding hospitalization of woman after arrest by Blood Tribe police

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 7:15 pm
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File / Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was hospitalized following her arrest by the Blood Tribe Police Service.

The woman was taken into custody on Saturday morning, as officers responded to a complaint at a Blood Tribe home.  The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said the woman was arrested for causing a disturbance.

Related News

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating altercation involving Lethbridge police officer caught on video

“Prior to her arrest, the woman complained of a sore head, back and wrist. EMS was called to medically assess the woman on scene and again at the BTPS detention facilities,” ASIRT said in a news release Wednesday.

Twelve hours later, ASIRT said the woman was found in medical distress.  She was transported by EMS to hospital where she remains.

Blood Tribe police notified ASIRT about the case, as the woman’s condition deteriorated while in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in confrontation with Lethbridge police, ASIRT investigating

“In this case, it is not yet known whether the woman’s deteriorating condition was the result of a medical event or injury,” the police watchdog said.

“ASIRT’s investigation will focus on whether police conduct caused or contributed to the woman’s deteriorating condition.”

Tweet This

The agency said Wednesday that no additional information will be released until the investigation has concluded.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
southern albertaASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamBlood TribePolice Watchdogblood tribe policeBlood Tribe Police ServiceBTPSASIRT Blood TribeASIRT Blood Tribe PoliceASIRT Southern Alberta
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.