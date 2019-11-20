ASIRT probes circumstances surrounding hospitalization of woman after arrest by Blood Tribe police

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was hospitalized following her arrest by the Blood Tribe Police Service.

The woman was taken into custody on Saturday morning, as officers responded to a complaint at a Blood Tribe home. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said the woman was arrested for causing a disturbance.

“Prior to her arrest, the woman complained of a sore head, back and wrist. EMS was called to medically assess the woman on scene and again at the BTPS detention facilities,” ASIRT said in a news release Wednesday.

Twelve hours later, ASIRT said the woman was found in medical distress. She was transported by EMS to hospital where she remains.

Blood Tribe police notified ASIRT about the case, as the woman’s condition deteriorated while in custody.

“In this case, it is not yet known whether the woman’s deteriorating condition was the result of a medical event or injury,” the police watchdog said.

“ASIRT’s investigation will focus on whether police conduct caused or contributed to the woman’s deteriorating condition.” Tweet This

The agency said Wednesday that no additional information will be released until the investigation has concluded.