ASIRT investigating after man taken to hospital in Calgary

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an incident in southeast Calgary early Sunday morning.

Calgary Police Service members responded to a strip mall near Shawville Boulevard at around 4 a.m.

EMS confirmed that a man was taken to hospital.

Calgary police said they are not releasing more details at this point because the case has now been handed over to ASIRT.

Shawville Boulevard was closed between 162 Avenue and Shawville Link for several hours and police advised people to avoid the area.

The incident in the 200 block of Shawville Boulevard S.E. has been safely resolved. Roads in the area are now open. Thank you for your patience. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 25, 2019