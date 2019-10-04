Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 youths arrested in Cochrane after allegedly stolen vehicle stopped

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 11:35 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 11:38 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File

RCMP in Cochrane have arrested three youths in connection with a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.

It happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.

Related News

Police said they were called for two suspicious vehicles travelling west on Highway 1A into Cochrane.

According to RCMP, when police arrived on scene at the bottom of Cochrane Hill, all four people in one of the vehicle took off.

RCMP said Cochrane residents flagged down police and also called in to report the locations of the suspects as they jumped fences and ran through backyards.

Police were able to locate three of the suspects within minutes and they were taken into custody.

The three suspects are youths from Calgary and have been charged with several offences, including failing to stop for police, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and others.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the fourth suspect remains at large.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeAlberta RCMPStolen VehicleVehicle TheftCochrane RCMPHighway 1ACochrane Hill
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.