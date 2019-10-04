3 youths arrested in Cochrane after allegedly stolen vehicle stopped

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Cochrane have arrested three youths in connection with a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.

It happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they were called for two suspicious vehicles travelling west on Highway 1A into Cochrane.

According to RCMP, when police arrived on scene at the bottom of Cochrane Hill, all four people in one of the vehicle took off.

RCMP said Cochrane residents flagged down police and also called in to report the locations of the suspects as they jumped fences and ran through backyards.

Police were able to locate three of the suspects within minutes and they were taken into custody.

The three suspects are youths from Calgary and have been charged with several offences, including failing to stop for police, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and others.

Police said the fourth suspect remains at large.