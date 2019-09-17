Police release photos of suspects wanted in northwest Edmonton carjacking

The Edmonton Police Service released surveillance images of two carjacking suspects on Tuesday as they work to make arrests in connection with a robbery in the northwest part of the city late last month.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, police said someone reported to them that a woman had been carjacked.

They said she was sitting in her parked car in the area of 121 Avenue and 103 Street when a white sedan pulled up behind her.

“A female exited the sedan and approached her (the victim) on foot, before requesting that she call a cab for her,” police said in a news release on Tuesday. “As the complainant was helping the female, a male exited the same vehicle, approached her and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

“It was reported that the male then forcibly stole the complainant’s black 2009 Hyundai Accent and fled the area.”

According to police, the stolen vehicle was later found in Valleyview, Alta., by RCMP.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Anyone with information about the white sedan that the suspects were in is also asked to call police.

