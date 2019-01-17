Cochrane RCMP seek road rage witnesses after driver reportedly punched and kicked woman

RCMP in a southern Alberta town are looking for witnesses to a road rage incident in which a woman was reportedly yelled at, punched and kicked by another driver.

It happened in Cochrane on Jan. 10 at around 6 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

A black 2018 GMC Sierra was stopped at a red light on 1 Street west facing east, waiting to turn right onto 5 Avenue south. Another vehicle was also stopped at the light, directly across the street, facing west.

The driver of the second vehicle, believed to be a red or black SUV, allegedly flashed his high beams at the first vehicle, “trying to indicate… she had her bright lights on,” RCMP said.

The woman driving the Sierra flashed her lights back once “to show that she did not in fact have her bright lights on.”

RCMP said the man driving the SUV started waving his arms, making hand gestures towards the other driver. The suspect vehicle turned left onto 5 Avenue in front of the GMC. Once both vehicles crossed the train tracks, the man reportedly “slammed on his brakes, causing a slow speed, rear-end collision.

“Both drivers then exited their vehicles. The male driver approached the female driver and began to yell at her and punch and kick her,” the RCMP release reported.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

Investigators believe there were other people who saw this incident and would like to speak with them. Anyone who was near 5 Avenue and Glenbow Drive on Jan. 10 at around 8 p.m. is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

RCMP have also released a composite sketch of the man. He’s described as being in his mid-40s, small and slender with thinning blond hair and a blond mustache or goatie. The SUV he was driving is believed to have some minor damage on the back.

Cochrane is about 18 kilometres west of Calgary.