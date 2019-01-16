Edmonton police seek witnesses in ‘aggressive’ road-rage case involving Dodge truck and Acura

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed a road rage incident reported in west Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 7.

The driver of a red Acura EL told police it all started at around 4:20 p.m. on the Whitemud near the Anthony Henday exit.

The Acura was heading east and merged in front of a black Dodge Ram truck, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday.

Both vehicles were heading toward the exit ramp from the Whitemud to Henday southbound.

The man driving the Acura said the woman driving the truck started to honk and tailgate his car. He said he pulled over to let the truck pass but then the truck passed him, pulled over and stopped and “an object was thrown at the sedan from the truck,” EPS said.

Later, heading south on the Henday, the truck would reportedly not let the Acura pass “and forced it off the road into the ditch west of the freeway,” police said.

“A male passenger then reportedly exited the truck and began running after the sedan on foot,” EPS said in the release.

The Acura got back on the Henday and the driver said the truck followed him on the 62 Avenue exit ramp, west along 62 Avenue and north on 215 Street near the Granville neighbourhood.

It was reported to police that both vehicles stopped at a red light on 215 Street at the intersection between the River Cree Casino and Costco.

“The male passenger of the truck then allegedly exited the vehicle again, approached the Acura and an altercation occurred,” EPS said.

The truck was last seen heading north on 215 Street past Whitemud Drive.

Investigators are worried about the “aggressive nature” of this incident and would like anyone who witnessed it to contact police at 780-423-4567.

The truck is described as a newer model (2010-2016) black Dodge Ram with an Alberta licence plate that was covered in snow.

The driver of the truck is described as a woman in her mid-30s. The passenger of the truck is described as a man with a heavier build, and grey hair pulled back into a bun. Police said he was between 30 and 50 years old.