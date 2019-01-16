Road rage incident in downtown Toronto shows man jumping on hood of moving car

Toronto police say a frightening road rage incident caught on video appearing to show a man jumping on the hood of a moving car demonstrates exactly how motorists should not behave.

A bystander who recorded the incident told Global News the altercation involving two male drivers took place around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Dundas Street between Sherbourne and Jarvis streets.

The witness, who did not want to be identified, said the incident began following a minor collision between a blue and white car.

The video appears to show the driver of the blue vehicle confronting the driver of the white vehicle and pulling him out of the car.

As the driver of the blue vehicle walks away, the driver of the white vehicle appears to get back into the car and drive off.

At this point, the video appears to show the man jumping on the hood of the white car as it speeds away.

The video ends as the man appears to fall to the ground and walk away seemingly unharmed.

Sgt. Brett Moore told Global News that road rage incidents happen all the time and that these two adults should have calmed down and filed a police report.

VIDEO: Man hanging onto hood of moving car part of alleged road rage incident