Cochrane RCMP looking for attempted murder suspect

Cochrane RCMP are looking for a man in connection to an attempted murder that happened on Aug. 4 on the Stoney Nakoda Reserve.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers found a man had been assaulted. He was rushed to a Calgary hospital in serious condition.

RCMP have issued a warrant for 21-year-old Malik Holloway from Morley.

Police describe Holloway as having black hair and brown eyes with small face tattoos, including a cross under his left eye. Police said he’s about 160 pounds and stands 5-11.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.