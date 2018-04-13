Infant from Stoney Nakoda First Nation to be laid to rest week after ‘respiratory virus’ incident

The family and friends of a four-month-old baby girl who died on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation are hoping to lay the infant to rest in the next few days.

Wesley First Nation CEO Rob Lahache said traditional ceremonies will be performed at the wake so the community can begin the healing process.

“It’s going to take some time for this process to resolve within the community,” Lahache said.

Officials are still working to confirm what caused the death of a baby, and the hospitalization of more than a dozen others, on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

The baby girl was pronounced dead by paramedics who found her inside a home on April 4.

'Variety of respiratory viruses' caused hospitalization of 12 from Stoney Nakoda First Nation: AHS

Several of her siblings were taken to hospital with what Alberta Health Services (AHS) described as flu-like symptoms.

A two-year-old girl remained in hospital Friday and was responding to treatment, according to the First Nation. All the other children had been released.

The children are staying with relatives, according to Lahache.

The coroner is still investigating the baby’s cause of death.

Alberta Health Services would not comment on the status of the autopsy. The RCMP said it won’t be providing any updates until the results are released.