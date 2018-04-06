‘Variety of respiratory viruses’ caused hospitalization of 12 from Stoney Nakoda First Nation: AHS

Alberta health officials say a “variety of common respiratory viruses” caused an emergency hospital transport of over a dozen people from a home on Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Wednesday. Ten of the patients were children, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said.

AHS said in a Friday update that while it can’t comment on the patients’ medical history or condition, it did say it is “confident there is no ongoing health risk” to the people hospitalized or the general public.

READ MORE: Infant dead, multiple children taken to hospital with ‘flu-like symptoms’ from Stoney Nakoda First Nation

The children and two young adults were taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with “flu-like symptoms” after emergency responders were called to reports of children in medical distress.

When paramedics arrived, a four-month-old girl was pronounced dead. Alberta RCMP are investigating her death as a sudden death. An autopsy for the baby was scheduled for Friday, however, an update on the cause of her death is not expected until Monday.

WATCH: Family and friends of a young child who died on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation are coming to grips with the devastating loss. Several other children were taken to hospital with what officials called “flu-like symptoms.”

As of Thursday, RCMP said 10 children were in stable condition and two adult patients had been released.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the community of Stoney Nakoda at this tragic time,” the Department of Indigenous Services said in an emailed statement.

“Indigenous Services Canada regional officials‎ have reached out to community health officials to offer support as needed. We are also working with our provincial counterparts.”

WATCH: Officials can’t say why a four-month-old baby girl died on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Wednesday, but say 10 others are still recovering in hospital with “flu-like symptoms.” Lauren Pullen has the latest.