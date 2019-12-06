Menu

Crime

Man charged in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2019 makes 1st court appearance

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 11:53 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform. File / Global News

A man charged with first-degree murder stemming from an August death made his first appearance in court.

Craig Gladue, 20, is charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Andrew Merasty.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon shooting death

Saskatoon Police Service said Merasty was found near St. Paul’s Hospital on 20th Street West and Avenue R South, suffering from a gunshot wound on Aug. 18.

He was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries.

READ MORE: Man dies from injuries in Pleasant Hill: Saskatoon police

Court heard Gladue was allegedly in possession of a .22-calibre gun at the time of the incident.

He is being held in custody until his next appearance on Dec. 12.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingSaskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceGun ViolenceSaskatoon HomicidePleasant HillSaskatoon MurderSaskatoon Gunsfatal gunshot
