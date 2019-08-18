Crime
August 18, 2019 3:14 pm

Saskatoon police investigating report of injured person Sunday morning

By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police were at the scene of a reported injured person Sunday. The initial report came in at 10:03 a.m.

Nate Dove / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police were at the scene of a reported injured person Sunday. Police say the person was sent to hospital.

The incident occurred at 20th Street and Avenue S South, and officers say the report was received at 10:03 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were still on scene at about 12 p.m.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon, police aren’t doing enough to stop crime: Pleasant Hill resident

Police told Global News they are not confirming how the injuries took place yet.

Streets were closed off in the area as crews continued to investigate.

More to come…

WATCH: (July 23, 2019) Breaking down Saskatoon’s crime severity index

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
20th Street
Avenue S South
Injured Person
injured person report
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Crime
Saskatoon Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.