Saskatoon police investigating report of injured person Sunday morning

Saskatoon police were at the scene of a reported injured person Sunday. Police say the person was sent to hospital.

The incident occurred at 20th Street and Avenue S South, and officers say the report was received at 10:03 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were still on scene at about 12 p.m.

Police told Global News they are not confirming how the injuries took place yet.

Streets were closed off in the area as crews continued to investigate.

More to come…

