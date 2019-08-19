Death of injured man in Saskatoon considered suspicious, police say
Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
Officers were called to an injured person in the 1800-block of 20th Street West at roughly 10 a.m. CT on Aug. 18.
Police and Medavie Health Services West paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 25-year-old man.
He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release.
Police are now investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
The major crime section is looking into the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
