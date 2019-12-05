Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

First-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 6:30 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 6:39 pm
Saskatoon police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 25-year-old man in August.
Saskatoon police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 25-year-old man in August. File / Global News

A first-degree murder has been laid in regards to Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2019.

Officers were called to an injured person in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood at roughly 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Related News

READ MORE: Man dies from injuries in Pleasant Hill: Saskatoon police

Andrew Merasty, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800-block of 20th Street West, according to a police press release.

Police and Medavie Health Services West paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the patient.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The major crimes section had been investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Following the completion of an autopsy on Aug. 20, police were investigating it as a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police announced on Dec. 5 that a 20-year-old man had been charged. His name was not released.

Police increasing presence in Pleasant Hill after homicides
Police increasing presence in Pleasant Hill after homicides

He is also facing charges of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on the morning of Dec. 6.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingSaskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceFirst Degree MurderSaskatoon HomicideGunshot WoundSaskatoon ShootingPleasant Hill20th Street West10th Homicide of 2019Andrew Merasty
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.