First-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon

A first-degree murder has been laid in regards to Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2019.

Officers were called to an injured person in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood at roughly 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Andrew Merasty, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800-block of 20th Street West, according to a police press release.

Police and Medavie Health Services West paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the patient.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The major crimes section had been investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Following the completion of an autopsy on Aug. 20, police were investigating it as a homicide.

Saskatoon police announced on Dec. 5 that a 20-year-old man had been charged. His name was not released.

He is also facing charges of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on the morning of Dec. 6.