Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
compass mini

Hate digging out your Compass card to tap in? Meet Compass mini

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 2:43 pm
Compass Mini works just like a regular Compass card but can be clipped onto your keys or bag. .
Compass Mini works just like a regular Compass card but can be clipped onto your keys or bag. . TransLink

Do you hate having to dig your Compass card out of your wallet every time you get on the bus or SkyTrain?

TransLink may have the answer for you.

READ MORE: Popular Compass wristbands on sale again: TransLink

On Friday, the transportation agency is launching a new way to tap in and out: Compass Mini.

Compass Mini looks like a regular Compass card, but is smaller and can be clipped on to a key chain or backpack, and works the same way as the traditional card or the limited edition Compass wristbands TransLink launched last year.

Huge demand for TransLink wristbands
Huge demand for TransLink wristbands

The Minis will be available at the Stadium-Chinatown customer service office starting at 7:30 a.m. or the West Coast Express office in Waterfront station at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Sold-out Compass Card wristbands now being sold online for a big profit

TransLink is releasing 5,000 adult Compass Minis and 2,500 concession fare Minis.

Just like a regular Compass card, they require a refundable, $6 deposit.

When TransLink launched the tap-ready Compass wristbands in 2018 they quickly sold out amid hot demand. The agency produced another 10,000 of the units early this year which also quickly disappeared.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLinkCompass CardCompassCompass Wristbandtranslink compassclip compasscompass mini
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.