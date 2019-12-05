Hate digging out your Compass card to tap in? Meet Compass mini

Send this page to someone via email

Do you hate having to dig your Compass card out of your wallet every time you get on the bus or SkyTrain?

TransLink may have the answer for you.

On Friday, the transportation agency is launching a new way to tap in and out: Compass Mini.

Compass Mini looks like a regular Compass card, but is smaller and can be clipped on to a key chain or backpack, and works the same way as the traditional card or the limited edition Compass wristbands TransLink launched last year.

1:46 Huge demand for TransLink wristbands Huge demand for TransLink wristbands

The Minis will be available at the Stadium-Chinatown customer service office starting at 7:30 a.m. or the West Coast Express office in Waterfront station at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

TransLink is releasing 5,000 adult Compass Minis and 2,500 concession fare Minis.

Just like a regular Compass card, they require a refundable, $6 deposit.

When TransLink launched the tap-ready Compass wristbands in 2018 they quickly sold out amid hot demand. The agency produced another 10,000 of the units early this year which also quickly disappeared.