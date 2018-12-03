Sold-out Compass Card wristbands now being sold online for a big profit

It’s no secret the Compass Card wristbands are a hit.

Trans Link says it sold out of the wristbands on Monday morning, with a new shipment not coming until 2019.

The wristbands, which work the same as a Compass Card, allow riders to tap in and tap out when travelling on transit.

Jeremy was one of the lucky few who waited in line and snagged one.

READ MORE: Massive lineups for Compass Card wristbands as they sell out within two hours

The 15-year-old bought four — the most anyone was allowed to purchase at one time — and now he says he’s making a profit.

“I got an offer for 30 bucks.”

The wristbands cost a refundable fee of $6 at a Trans Link customer service centre.

WATCH: (Aired Oct. 28, 2018) TransLink announces wearable payment option in Metro Vancouver

He says he got the idea because he saw others buying four at a time, and talking about selling them online.

“I just saw them online for $100 somebody else was selling them.”

Other Craigslist ads have them listed for $60 or best offer.

READ MORE: Wearable Compass Card wristbands coming to TransLink system

TransLink was selling 2,000 Monday morning — 1,000 adult wristbands and 1,000 concession wristbands. All were sold within two hours.

Sam Turcott, the executive director of Disability Alliance BC, told Global News in October that the wristbands could be useful for people with mobility issues.

“There’s many people who have dexterity and mobility issues who may have difficulty grasping or retrieving a compass card from a wallet,” he said.

“Being able to wear a bracelet is going to make it a lot easier.”

— With files from Amy Judd and Kristen Robinson