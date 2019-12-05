Regina police seize illegal firearms from North Central home

Two men are facing numerous drug and weapon charges following an investigation by the Regina Police Service’s Street Gang Unit.
A search warrant was executed by the city’s SWAT team on Wednesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Robinson Street.
Police allege three firearms were located in the home.
Douglas James Fayant, 43, of Regina is charged with:
- Two counts of careless use of a firearm;
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace;
- Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
- Two counts of possession of a firearm that is prohibited or obtained by crime;
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime; and
- Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Charles Dwayne Klassen, 46, of Regina is charged with:
- Two counts of careless use of a firearm;
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace;
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;
- Two counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime; and
- Three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
Klassen and Fayant made their first court appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court on Thursday.
