Regina police seize illegal firearms from North Central home

Two men are facing numerous drug and weapon charges following an investigation by the Regina Police Service’s Street Gang Unit.

A search warrant was executed by the city’s SWAT team on Wednesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Robinson Street.

Police allege three firearms were located in the home.

Douglas James Fayant, 43, of Regina is charged with:

Two counts of careless use of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace;

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Two counts of possession of a firearm that is prohibited or obtained by crime;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime; and

Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Charles Dwayne Klassen, 46, of Regina is charged with:

Two counts of careless use of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;

Two counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime; and

Three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Klassen and Fayant made their first court appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court on Thursday.