Crime

Regina police seize illegal firearms from North Central home

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 1:48 pm
Police say three firearms were located in a home on the 1200 block of Robinson Street. .
Police say three firearms were located in a home on the 1200 block of Robinson Street. . File / Global News

Two men are facing numerous drug and weapon charges following an investigation by the Regina Police Service’s Street Gang Unit.

A search warrant was executed by the city’s SWAT team on Wednesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Robinson Street.

READ MORE: Grenade, handgun, drugs found at private bible college on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Police allege three firearms were located in the home.

Douglas James Fayant, 43, of Regina is charged with:

  • Two counts of careless use of a firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace;
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm that is prohibited or obtained by crime;
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime; and
  • Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
READ MORE: Grenade found in northeast Calgary neighbourhood not explosive: police

Charles Dwayne Klassen, 46, of Regina is charged with:

  • Two counts of careless use of a firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace;
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime; and
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Klassen and Fayant made their first court appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court on Thursday.

READ MORE: Legal Canadian gun owners selling their weapons illegally on the rise: police

