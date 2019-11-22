Grenade, handgun, drugs found at Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

In a joint investigation with the Tyendinaga Police Service, Lennox and Addington OPP say officers have seized drugs and weapons from a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory home.

OPP would not give many details about the incident, but did say that during the raid on Thursday morning at a home on Highway 49, a quantity of illegal drugs, a handgun and a live hand grenade were found.

Investigators have arrested Karakwontonh “Kari” Maracle, an 18-year-old from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Maracle was charged with two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, one count of drug trafficking, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of tampering with the serial number of a firearm and one count of possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose.

READ MORE: Arrest made following armed robbery of pot shop on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Story continues below advertisement

Maracle is scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on Jan. 2, 2020.

OPP would not release any more information about the investigation, saying the matter is now before the courts.

1:48 Purple fentanyl, meth, replica guns seized in Deseronto following OPP search Purple fentanyl, meth, replica guns seized in Deseronto following OPP search