Grenade found in northeast Calgary neighbourhood not explosive: police

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, it was back to business as usual in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood after police said a grenade discovered there earlier in the day was not at risk of exploding.

Calgary police blocked off streets in the area of 38 Avenue and 4 Street N.E. at about 3:25 p.m. after the “fist-sized” device was found in the back of a vehicle.

The area was closed off to the public and the tactical team was called in, police said.

Calgary police say a possible grenade was found in a northeast community. Michael King/Global News

By 5 p.m., though, investigators had determined the weapon had no explosives inside and therefore posed no threat of exploding or risk to the public.

Tactical team members were on the scene for about 10 minutes and used a robot to retrieve the grenade.

Police were still investigating how the grenade got there.

