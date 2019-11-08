Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Grenade found in northeast Calgary neighbourhood not explosive: police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 6:25 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 7:28 pm
Bomb squad called after possible grenade found in northeast Calgary
WATCH: The bomb squad was called out after a possible grenade was found in northeast Calgary. Michael King reports.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, it was back to business as usual in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood after police said a grenade discovered there earlier in the day was not at risk of exploding.

Calgary police blocked off streets in the area of 38 Avenue and 4 Street N.E. at about 3:25 p.m. after the “fist-sized” device was found in the back of a vehicle.

The area was closed off to the public and the tactical team was called in, police said.

Calgary police say a possible grenade was found in a northeast community.
Calgary police say a possible grenade was found in a northeast community. Michael King/Global News

By 5 p.m., though, investigators had determined the weapon had no explosives inside and therefore posed no threat of exploding or risk to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Tactical team members were on the scene for about 10 minutes and used a robot to retrieve the grenade.

Police were still investigating how the grenade got there.

 

— With files from Global News’ Michael King

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary police possible grenade foundCalgary possible grenadeCalgary possible grenade foundNortheast Calgary possible grenade found
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.