Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Pair that allegedly shot at police face attempted murder charges

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 6:05 pm
A police vehicle can be seen blocking traffic along Highway 97 near Westwold on Tuesday.
A police vehicle can be seen blocking traffic along Highway 97 near Westwold on Tuesday. Global News

Two people have been charged following Tuesday’s shutdown of Highway 97 near Westwold, B.C., where police allege shots were fired at them.

Online court records show that Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars and Jennifer Patricia Singleton are both facing attempted murder charges, .

Related News

Both are in custody, with both making their first court appearances in Vernon on Wednesday.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police say shots allegedly fired in Highway 97 closure

Sellars is facing three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, flight from police and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Singleton is also facing three counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of flight from police.

All the charges are relating to a police incident near Falkland, which is approximately 17 kilometres east of Westwold.

Story continues below advertisement

Their next court appearance will be Dec. 6.

Witness video shows moment London Bridge suspect shot by police
Witness video shows moment London Bridge suspect shot by police

Vernon RCMP called it a dynamic incident that began near Falkland, when a suspect vehicle failed to stop for police, with shots being allegedly fired from the vehicle as it fled.

Police disabled the vehicle with a spike belt just east of Westwold, and two people were arrested.

In an email to Global News, a man saying he witnessed part of the incident said the car being chased sped past him at high speeds as its tire blew off.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceVernonHighway 97Shots firedFalklandFlight From Policewestwoldattempted murder chargesHighway Shutdown
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.