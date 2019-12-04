Pair that allegedly shot at police face attempted murder charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged following Tuesday’s shutdown of Highway 97 near Westwold, B.C., where police allege shots were fired at them.

Online court records show that Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars and Jennifer Patricia Singleton are both facing attempted murder charges, .

Both are in custody, with both making their first court appearances in Vernon on Wednesday.

Sellars is facing three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, flight from police and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Singleton is also facing three counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of flight from police.

All the charges are relating to a police incident near Falkland, which is approximately 17 kilometres east of Westwold.

Their next court appearance will be Dec. 6.

Vernon RCMP called it a dynamic incident that began near Falkland, when a suspect vehicle failed to stop for police, with shots being allegedly fired from the vehicle as it fled.

Police disabled the vehicle with a spike belt just east of Westwold, and two people were arrested.

In an email to Global News, a man saying he witnessed part of the incident said the car being chased sped past him at high speeds as its tire blew off.