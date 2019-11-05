Two under arrest after shots fired at house on southern Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation at Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, 20 minutes south of Virden, Man.

Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) said shots were fired at a house Friday evening, and while no one inside was injured, officers – with the help of a K-9 unit – found spent ammunition casings, a gun, and other evidence at the scene.

Two people of interest were arrested, but charges have yet to be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MFNPS Canupawakpa dispatch at 204-854-2953 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

