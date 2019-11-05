Menu

Crime

Two under arrest after shots fired at house on southern Manitoba First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 10:29 am
Updated November 5, 2019 11:10 am
Manitoba First Nations Police Service.
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Facebook

Two people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation at Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, 20 minutes south of Virden, Man.

Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) said shots were fired at a house Friday evening, and while no one inside was injured, officers – with the help of a K-9 unit – found spent ammunition casings, a gun, and other evidence at the scene.

READ MORE: Virden man charged with murder in stabbing incident

Two people of interest were arrested, but charges have yet to be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MFNPS Canupawakpa dispatch at 204-854-2953 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

