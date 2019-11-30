30 arrested after shots fired at Surrey house party inside suspected Airbnb

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people were detained by RCMP overnight Saturday after reports of multiple shots fired at a house party in Surrey.

Police descended on the area of 55A Avenue and Bakerview Drive around midnight, and officials say they found evidence of more than a dozen shots fired outside a home and close to the street.

“There were a number of people inside that home, and they’ve all be detained,” Insp. Dale Carr said.

By 5 a.m., Carr said 30 people were in custody, but were later released. Taxis were called to take those people away from the area after police processed their IDs and gathered additional evidence.

No weapons have been seized and no one was injured by the shots.

Police held the scene into Saturday morning as they waited to obtain a search warrant for the home. Carr said investigators are also looking to inspect multiple vehicles on the property, which are not allowed to leave.

“Quite frankly, I think the community, the citizens of Surrey, are sick and tired of this behaviour,” Carr said.

“We’re taking this very, very seriously and we’re going to get to the bottom of it, and hopefully we can get some charges out of this.”

Neighbours told Global News that the home is listed on Airbnb as a full house for rent, and showed the listing as featured on the short-term rental site.

Carr said he’s talked to those neighbours and that police will be investigating how the group gained entry.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

