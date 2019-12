Send this page to someone via email

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed at Westwold because of a police incident.

Westwold is located on a long straight stretch between Monte Lake and Falkland.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Police incident has closed the highway in Westwold between #MonteLake and #FalklandBC. Assessment in progress, detour not available.

Info here: https://t.co/TTxRpA4rBi — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 3, 2019

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and that a detour is not available.

Global News has a camera heading to the incident.