Multiple shots fired at Battleford, Sask. home: RCMP

One person has been charged and charges are pending against a second person after shots were reportedly fired at a home in Battleford, Sask., RCMP said.

Battlefords RCMP said it received several calls Friday morning reporting gunshots in the 400 block of 33rd Street. Responding officers said a home was hit multiple times.

No injuries were reported, however, police said those inside the home refused to co-operate with officers.

Police said they were able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle from neighbours, but were unable to locate it at the time despite officers making extensive patrols in the area.

The suspect vehicle was located that afternoon by patrol officers, but it took off at a high rate of speed when they tried to stop it, RCMP said.

Police said the vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of 109th Street and 13th Avenue and hit another vehicle before coming to a stop on its roof.

A man and a teenage girl in the suspect vehicle were injured, police said, and both were arrested.

A loaded long-barrel firearm and several cans of bear spray in the vehicle were seized, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Kane Nicotine, 23, from St. Albert, Alta., is facing a number of charges including flight from police, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon while prohibited.

Police said more charges are expected to be laid against Nicotine as they continue to investigate.

Charges are also pending against a 17-year-old girl.

