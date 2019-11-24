Stabbing, shots fired in separate Plateau-Mont-Royal incidents: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police were called to the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Sunday morning for two incidents involving weapons.

In the first call, police attended the intersection of Papineau and Mont-Royal streets around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a conflict that left one person injured.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital after he suffered a stab wound to the upper body during a brawl involving several people. His condition was not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say no one was arrested as everyone left the scene when authorities arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident around an hour later, Montreal police were dispatched to Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Milton Street after they received reports of a gunshot fired at about 4:30 a.m.

No one was arrested as once again everyone had fled the scene before authorities arrived but a bullet casing was found at the scene.

Police say an investigation is underway.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

