Woman arrested after train collides with car in Coteau-du-Lac

A woman was arrested after the car she was driving was hit by a train west of Montreal early Sunday morning.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police responded to the incident at around 4:15 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec.
The 25-year-old car driver managed to escape the vehicle prior to impact and was not hurt.
READ MORE: CN Rail strike puts Quebec on propane notice, but Ontario isn’t far behind
She was taken to hospital for shock and was later arrested on a suspicion of impaired driving, although police are awaiting the results of a blood test to confirm the charge.
The driver of the train was able to halt a short distance past the accident.
Nobody was hurt.
COMMENTS