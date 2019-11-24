Woman arrested after train collides with car in Coteau-du-Lac

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was arrested after the car she was driving was hit by a train west of Montreal early Sunday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police responded to the incident at around 4:15 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec.

The 25-year-old car driver managed to escape the vehicle prior to impact and was not hurt.

She was taken to hospital for shock and was later arrested on a suspicion of impaired driving, although police are awaiting the results of a blood test to confirm the charge.

The driver of the train was able to halt a short distance past the accident.

Nobody was hurt.

