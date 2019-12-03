Menu

Crime

2 suspects sought following 2 break-ins at Lansdowne Street laundromat in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 10:54 am
Police are investigating two break and enters at a a Lansdowne St. W. laundromat in November.
Police are investigating two break and enters at a a Lansdowne St. W. laundromat in November.

Police are seeking two suspects in connection to two break-ins at a laundromat in Peterborough this month.

Peterborough Police Service says the first incident occurred on Nov. 24 around 4:15 a.m. when a male and female entered a Lansdowne Street West laundromat and attempted to break into several washing machine change boxes but were unsuccessful.

Police determined the suspects gained entry into a locked storage room and stole multiple cleaning supplies.

Then on Nov. 30 around 6 a.m., police say a male and female entered the same laundromat and stole a large amount of change from multiple change boxes and soap dispenser change boxes.

Police believe the suspects in both incidents are the same individuals.

The male suspect is described as six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a black winter coat, black pants and black shoes.

The female suspect is described as five foot four with an average build. She was wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

