Crime

Peterborough police probe rash of residential and business break-ins

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 3:59 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are investigating a rash of break and enters. Global News File

Police in Peterborough are probing a rash of break and enters.

In the city’s south end on Sunday sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., police say an unknown person or people entered a Montrose Street home through an insecure door. A wallet left on a kitchen counter was stolen, police said.

On Tuesday, a basement window at a home on Carriage Lane in the north end was smashed sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. Police say jewellery and cash were reported stolen.

In two incidents early Thursday, a laptop was reported stolen from a Milroy Drive business in the city’s north end after entry was gained by smashing a window around 4:20 a.m.

And police say around 5:30 a.m., an unknown person or people broke into a Reid Street automotive business. Police say it does not appear any property was stolen.

