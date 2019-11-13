Peterborough man charged in break and enter at Lansdowne Street plaza: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a break-in at a commercial plaza on Lansdowne Street on Tuesday night.

Peterborough Police Service say around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious man allegedly trying to open the back doors to shops and restaurants located in an unnamed Lansdowne Street West commercial plaza.

When officers arrived, they located a suspect, police say. As a result of the investigation, he was placed under arrest.

Steven Patrick Twomey, 49, is charged with break and enter.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.

