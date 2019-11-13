Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged in break and enter at Lansdowne Street plaza: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 11:29 am
Updated November 13, 2019 11:31 am
A Peterborough man is accused of break and enter at a plaza on Tuesday night.
A Peterborough man is accused of break and enter at a plaza on Tuesday night. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a break-in at a commercial plaza on Lansdowne Street on Tuesday night.

Peterborough Police Service say around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious man allegedly trying to open the back doors to shops and restaurants located in an unnamed Lansdowne Street West commercial plaza.

READ MORE: Peterborough police seek 2 suspects in attempted convenience store robbery

When officers arrived, they located a suspect, police say. As a result of the investigation, he was placed under arrest.

Steven Patrick Twomey, 49, is charged with break and enter.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.

