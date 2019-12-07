Gifts under $50 for everyone on your list

Send this page to someone via email

The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s time to check everyone off your shopping list.

It’s easy to overspend during the holidays — something many Canadians do. According to a recent report by Credit Karma, over a third of Canadian millennials expect to go into debt this holiday season.

The good news is Canadians are planning to spend less overall this year. More than half of Canadians said they will be spending less on gifts, a recent survey by Equifax Canada found.

Keeping budgets in mind, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks for gifts under $50. Whether you need a Secret Santa gift or something for your mother-in-law, here are some options.

Biossance Rosy and Bright Minis

A perfect small gift or stocking stuffer, this set includes mini versions of Biossance’s Squalane and Rose Vegan Lip Balm and its Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil. Packaged in a sustainable satchel, this set is ideal for loved ones who enjoy vegan and cruelty-free products.

Price: $25

Available: Online at Biossance

Purist Maker bottle

This stainless steel bottle is perfect for those always on the go. It has an interior glass finish and is multi-purpose: It promises to keep cold drinks chilly for up to 24 hours and hot ones warm for up to 12 hours.

Price: $49.95

Available: MEC

Allbirds Trino socks

Shoe company Allbirds recently launched its sock collection made out of materials like wool and eucalyptus in a variety of styles. The knit fabric promises for a cooler and more breathable experience than wearing synthetic socks.

Available: Online at Allbirds

Price: $16 to $20

Heritage The Rock Non-Stick Frying Pan

This 12-inch frying pan offers a cooking surface three times more durable than regular non-stick pans. It’s also more scratch and wear-resistant than many other products on the market, making it a kitchen must-have.

Price: $29.99

Available: Canadian Tire

Library tote bag

Cross book-lovers off your list. This large cotton tote bag from the Toronto Public Library is ideal for lugging groceries, gym clothes or, of course, books. A portion of sale proceeds is donated back to the Toronto Public Library, too.

Price: $25

Available: Online

Edge everyday studs by Veronique Roy

Handmade in Montreal, these earrings are timeless and understated. They come in 14-karat plated gold or sterling silver, meaning they pair with just about any outfit.

Price: $46

Available: Online

Vancouver Candle Co. candle

Give a truly Canadian present with a handcrafted candle from Vancouver Candle Co. with scents like The North, Kitsilano, Atlantic and Great Lakes. All candles are made with ingredients that include premium soy wax, cotton wicks and natural essential oils.

Price: $20 to $45

Available: Online and at Indigo

Black + Decker cordless iron

Never trip over an iron cord again. This Black + Decker cordless iron charges on a base and promises fast heating, making it ideal for ironing shirts in a pinch. A ceramic nonstick soleplate gets tough wrinkles out of fabrics.

Price: $49.97

Available: Amazon

100 Countries, 5000 Ideas National Geographic book

A cheaper option than an all-expenses-paid vacation, this National Geographic book will give your loved ones some serious travel inspiration. With 100 countries featured and 110 original maps, this guide helps travellers plan trips to places like Argentina and Zimbabwe.

Price: $31

Available: Indigo

Thirty Bench Riesling

This medium-bodied Riesling has a touch of sweetness with flavours of pear, melon and peach. Made by small-batch producers in the Niagara Escarpment area, this Thirsty Bench wine pairs well with turkey, making it a great holiday hosting gift.

Price: $29.95

Available: Online, local liquor stores including LCBO

