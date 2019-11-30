Top trending, best selling gifts of 2019: Something for everyone on your list

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of the year again: figuring out the top trending and best selling gifts of the holiday season.

The good thing about shopping in general is trends don’t change that much over time. For the most part, tech gifts, beauty products and yes, even socks, continue to be popular gift ideas.

This year, we looked at some of the top trending and best selling gifts from various retailers across Canada. We’ve also included some local favourites, including gin and candles from Calgary to stunning butterfly clips made in Toronto. We’ve also pointed out this year’s top trends — from wellness to tech to even champions.

Check out some of our favourite picks below.

Get a better sleep in 2020

The New Year is all about snoozing, so why not get a gift that calls for better sleep. Wellness, once again, is a top trend for 2019, according to multiple retailers in Canada, and this year, the options are tempting. From weighed blankets that promise hours of relaxation to silk pillow covers to soothing lotions that will knock you out, we welcome this relaxing trend with open arms. We even found a light therapy alarm clock that stimulates sunrises.

Silk pillows, $12, available at Amazon

Ostrichpillow light travel pillow, $60, available at Indigo



Endy weighted blanket, $175.50, available at Endy

Lavender cedarwood body lotion, $13.50, available at Bath & Body Works



iHome bedside sleep therapy machine, $45, available at Staples Canada

An emphasis on local love

We can all appreciate a good Canadian-made product. From locally-made leather goods from the One of a Kind show in Toronto to handmade items from Etsy across the country, Canada has a ton to offer this holiday season. You can stick with Canadian classics or opt for something more unique.



Leather bib, $50, available at the One of a Kind show online shop

Lavender whipped body butter, $15, available at Love North

Basquiat collection hip pack, $60, available at Herschel

Milk Jar Co. float candle, $30, available at Milk Jar Co



Handmade butterfly hairpins, starting at $10, available at Etsy

Gifts for those who have ‘everything’

Sometimes a gift just has to be practical. It can be something the recipient needs or an update to something in their wardrobe they already own. And while experiences always make better gifts, we recommend everything from movie tickets to spa gift cards to even adding classes or months to someone’s existing fitness membership. In the meantime, you can check out some of these useful gifts below.

Fragrance sampler and certificate for him/her, $90, available at Shopper’s Drug Mart (includes a certificate for a full-sized bottle of your favourite one)



Sleep set, $80, available at Knix Canada

Mismatched beer inside out socks, $16, available at Friday Socks Co.

Magnetic knife set, $100, available at HomeSense

Dry gin (distilled with fresh water from Banff National Park, $53, available at Park Distillery

All eyes on these tech gifts

One of the most coveted gifts during the holiday season all end up being the big ticket tech items. From flashy TVs to the latest phones to the speakers everyone needs in their home — tech gifts come in all shapes and sizes. This year a few gifts stick out: a smart doorbell for people looking to make their homes smarter and to earbuds that will make anyone envious.



Nest video doorbell, $300, available at Canadian Tire

Bluetooth wireless earbuds by Enacfire, $119, available at Best Buy

Waterproof portable speaker, $80, available at Indigo

LifeHawk camera drone. $209, available at Hudson’s Bay

Beauty picks of 2019

For the beauty lovers on your list, the holidays are all about bright colours, glittery accents and the best-selling tools of the year. This year we saw everything from fancy soaps to green skincare to hot hair brushes under a $50 budget. One thing we love about beauty gifts is there really is something for every price range: from high-end beauty finds to simple stocking stuffers like mascaras.

“Nice” sweet orange soap bar, $10, available at Holt Renfrew



Squalane and marine algae eye cream, $71, available at Sephora



Revlon one-step hairdryer and hot hairbrush, $38, available at Amazon

Frosted party advent calendar, $60, available at Sephora

Pure Anada natural mascara, $14, available at Well.ca

A year of Canadian champions

Unless you were sleeping under a rock, there was no way to escape a year of champions. From the Toronto Raptors to tennis star Bianca Andreescu to more recently the Winnipeg Blue Bombers — this was a season to celebrate. For the sports lover on your list, it is all about memorabilia.

Raptors 2019 NBA champs 4″ Larry O’Brien trophy, $49, available at Real Sports Apparel

107th Grey Cup Champs Victory Banner, $29, available at The Bomber Store

Championship ring t-shirt, $38, available at Lava on the Go





Bianca Andreescu tennis poster, starting at $38, available at Etsy

