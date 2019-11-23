The most popular, best-selling toys of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Your holiday toy guide for 2019 is officially here.

We’re weeks away from gift-giving season, and some of the most eager people on your shopping list this year have to be children (or those adults who are still kids at heart).

Shopping for kids is often easy, many of them have their eyes on that one (or two) toy during the year. But if you’re looking for options this year, we have everything from the on-trend to the best selling toys from major retailers in Canada.

Check out Global News’ top toy picks for 2019.

For the kids eager to know more

Whether your child is curious about mixing potions or experimenting with their first colour-changing volcano, a trend this year is science-based toys. From do-it-yourself boxes to educational kits that promote STEM, these gifts are perfect for shoppers looking for something challenging this holiday season. You may just have to deal with the mess.

Science Experiment Lab Kit, $14.99 available at Winners



Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit, $9.27, available at Amazon

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit, $84, available at Indigo

Creatable World Deluxe Character Kit Customizable Doll, $40, available at a variety of retailers

Geode Kit – National Geographic, $50, available at a variety of retailers

For the kids who can’t get enough of the trends

Some kids just know the trendiest, most popular holiday gift before their parents do. From trending options like Pokemon to popular movies and TV shows like Frozen to Avengers to Paw Patrol, these gifts end up being the top of every wish-list. For the kid who is picky about what they want, sometimes the safest option is the best-selling toy. This year we’ve seen everything from a cute plushy Charmander that makes over 20 sounds to a 540-piece LEGO set featuring a robotic walker from the new Star Wars.

LEGO Disney Princess Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation, $50, available at a variety of retailers

Pokemon Flame Action Charmander Interactive Plush, $45, available at a variety of retailers

Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist, $150, available at a variety of retailers

Cool Maker, GO GLAM Nail Stamper, $35, available at a variety of retailers

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider from The Mandalorian, $70, available at a variety of retailers

Paw Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower, $103, available at Well.ca

For kids who love surprises

There’s nothing like getting a surprise during the holidays. Unboxing and surprise toys continue to be popular for the holiday season. From mystery eggs to a L.O.L Surprise pop-up shop, these are the toys your kids won’t stop talking about.

L.O.L. SURPRISE! Amazing Surprise 14-Doll Unboxing Experience, $179, available at Indigo

Ryan’s World Mini Mystery Egg, $16, available at Canadian Tire

5 Surprise Unicorn Squad 2 Pack, $14, available at Amazon

Yup, kids still love ‘gross’ things

Newsflash, slime is still cool. While this may be the messiest gift on your child’s wish-list, slime, squishy or pop-themed gifts are still popular and for kids (and some adults), absolutely hilarious.

The Hangrees Mutant Turds Collectible Parody Figure with Slime, $13 to $40, available at a variety of retailers

Poopyhead The Game, $20, available at Walmart

Nickelodeon Extreme Slime Creations Deluxe Kit, $30, available at a variety of retailers



Poopsie Slime Machine Claw Machine, $40, available at Indigo

Rethinking the classics

Remember the games you grew up with? Well, they don’t look the same in 2019. From smart versions of your favourite board games (think voice-activated instructions) to classic ’90s games with a rebrand, some of the most popular trends this year include trendy gifts from the past.

Pictionary Air, $20, available at a variety of retailers



Monopoly Voice Banking, $30, available at Walmart



Bop It Disney Frozen 2 Olaf Edition, $27, available at the Bay

Smart toys that will get all the attention

Toys have come a long way. Sometimes the simple touches work, but for some kids, it’s all about technology. These smart toys not only require the use of apps, tablets or other devices, but they will challenge your child to think outside the box. From smart trains to cool globes to robots, these gifts are perfect for the curious child on your list.

Intelino Smart Train Starter Set, $150, available at Best Buy



Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids, $50, available at Amazon



Sphero Mini Robotic Ball, $40, available at Best Buy



Black Sequin Light Up Boots, $50, available at Marshalls