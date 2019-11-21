Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign returns with goal of $550,000

Send this page to someone via email

Bells will be ringing across the city as the Salvation Army launches its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

This year’s campaign will run between Nov. 21st and Dec. 24, with a goal of reaching $550,000.

“Last year, we did surpass our goal of $550,000, so we know that Londoners are very generous, not just at Christmas but also throughout the year,” spokesperson Shannon Wise tells 980 CFPL.

The money will go directly to support services the Salvation Army provides.

4:55 The Kingston Salvation Army launches its kettle campaign The Kingston Salvation Army launches its kettle campaign

This includes providing shelter, emergency disaster relief, spiritual guidance, addiction rehabilitation and life skills development.

“One in seven Londoners are struggling to [make ends meet], so this campaign really helps them get back on their feet,” Wise said.

READ MORE: Edmonton chef who overcame addiction showcases skills at Salvation Army food hamper challenge

Story continues below advertisement

Other than bills and coins, Wise says the Salvation Army greatly appreciates when people donate their time.

“We can’t reach our goal without people standing at the kettle,” she said, “so if you have a couple of hours or a whole day if you want, bring the kids, co-workers, friends, [and] family.

‘It’s a great teachable moment you can do with [young kids].”

Toys for kids is another popular donation item. Wise says they can be dropped off at any fire hall or mall in London.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick

3:36 What The Salvation Army can offer clients and how you can help out What The Salvation Army can offer clients and how you can help out