Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign returns with goal of $550,000

Bells will be ringing across the city as the Salvation Army launches its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.
This year’s campaign will run between Nov. 21st and Dec. 24, with a goal of reaching $550,000.
“Last year, we did surpass our goal of $550,000, so we know that Londoners are very generous, not just at Christmas but also throughout the year,” spokesperson Shannon Wise tells 980 CFPL.
The money will go directly to support services the Salvation Army provides.
This includes providing shelter, emergency disaster relief, spiritual guidance, addiction rehabilitation and life skills development.
Other than bills and coins, Wise says the Salvation Army greatly appreciates when people donate their time.
Toys for kids is another popular donation item. Wise says they can be dropped off at any fire hall or mall in London.
— With files from Matthew Trevithick
