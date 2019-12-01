Menu

Holidays 2019

Lifestyle

Holidays 2019: All the best gift ideas under $25

By Olivia Bowden Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 8:00 am
Holiday gift guide: What you can buy for under $25
WATCH: If you’d like to keep it cheap and cheerful this holiday season, here are some gift ideas for you.

Sticking to a budget when shopping for gifts can be tough — especially when you want to find presents that please everyone on your list.

A survey by Equifax Canada in November found 55 per cent of Canadians are planning to spend less on gifts this holiday season, due to debt loads.

Another 58 per cent said they were planning to prepare a budget for their shopping lists.

READ MORE: 10 tips to avoid being scammed shopping online this holiday season

But it is possible to find quality, unique gifts that don’t break the bank and rack up your credit card by the end of December. Everyone on your list, from beauty lovers to tech enthusiasts, can have their needs met with these budget-friendly gifts.

Here are 20 gift ideas for $25 and under for the holidays.

For wellness and beauty enthusiasts

Making time for yourself and prioritizing wellness is important, especially as life gets busy near the end of the year. Friends and family will appreciate you giving gifts that let them take time for themselves, whether that’s through yoga or a relaxing bath. 

Winners reversible cork yoga mat

Reversible Cork Yoga Mat, $24.99, available at Winners

Amazon bath pillow

Bath pillow with suction cups, $24.30, available on Amazon

Jade facial roller

Revlon jade facial roller, $12.97, available at Wal-Mart

under carriage deodorant

Coconut lime natural deodorant cream, $24, available at Under Carriage

The best-selling, trending holiday gifts of 2019
The best-selling, trending holiday gifts of 2019

For the homebody

Sometimes the best gifts help to enhance your home by making it more cozy and inviting, especially during the winter. These gifts make staying in a delight. 

homesense-boxed-recycled-waterbottle-throw_24-99-highres

Boxed Recycled Waterbottle Throw, $24.99, available at HomeSense

Indigo-pillow

Calm is a super power pillow,  $12.50, available at Indigo

Saje candle

Natural soy wax candle, $21, available at Saje

Aroma home hand warmers, $15, available at Shoppers Drug Mart

For the tech lover

It can be hard to find budget-friendly tech gifts that don’t incude a generic phone charger. If you’re on a budget, check out these gadgets that are sure to wow any tech aficionado. 

Tile Key finder, $17, available on Amazon.

LED Showerhead, $24.95, available at Urban Outfitters

Bluehive Bluetooth earbuds, $24.99, available at Canadian Tire

Leather cord keeper, $16, available at One of A Kind online shop

READ MORE: How to budget for the Christmas season

For the outdoor adventurer

If the person you’re shopping for loves the outdoors, it’s easy to pick them up a gift for their next adventure. If they have a trip coming up, these gifts will be great preparation for their next camping trip or hike. 

Goto fleece gloves, starting at $15, available at MEC.

Camping hammock for two, $21, available at Wal-Mart.

Mountain cabin desk calendar, $22.13, available on Etsy.

Snowflake inflatable snow tube, $20,  available at Canadian Tire

Be nature-friendly this holiday season with the Green holiday gift guide!
Be nature-friendly this holiday season with the Green holiday gift guide!

For kids and tweens

Young kids and tweens can be tough to shop for, especially with new toy trends constantly emerging. These gifts are sure to please even the pickiest youngster. 

Hot Wheels monster truck, $20, available at Indigo

Petal jewelry box, $20, available at Urban Outfitters

Hasbro Bop it! Game, $20, available at Canadian Tire

Inflatable easel with paint, $23, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

For more gift ideas, budget tips and the best (and worst) of holiday entertainment, check out our Holidays 2019 guide here.

 

Olivia.Bowden@globalnews.ca

