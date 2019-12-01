Holidays 2019: All the best gift ideas under $25

Send this page to someone via email

Sticking to a budget when shopping for gifts can be tough — especially when you want to find presents that please everyone on your list.

A survey by Equifax Canada in November found 55 per cent of Canadians are planning to spend less on gifts this holiday season, due to debt loads.

Another 58 per cent said they were planning to prepare a budget for their shopping lists.

But it is possible to find quality, unique gifts that don’t break the bank and rack up your credit card by the end of December. Everyone on your list, from beauty lovers to tech enthusiasts, can have their needs met with these budget-friendly gifts.

Here are 20 gift ideas for $25 and under for the holidays.

For wellness and beauty enthusiasts

Making time for yourself and prioritizing wellness is important, especially as life gets busy near the end of the year. Friends and family will appreciate you giving gifts that let them take time for themselves, whether that’s through yoga or a relaxing bath.

Reversible Cork Yoga Mat, $24.99, available at Winners

Bath pillow with suction cups, $24.30, available on Amazon

Revlon jade facial roller, $12.97, available at Wal-Mart

Coconut lime natural deodorant cream, $24, available at Under Carriage

For the homebody

Sometimes the best gifts help to enhance your home by making it more cozy and inviting, especially during the winter. These gifts make staying in a delight.

Boxed Recycled Waterbottle Throw, $24.99, available at HomeSense

Calm is a super power pillow, $12.50, available at Indigo

Natural soy wax candle, $21, available at Saje

Aroma home hand warmers, $15, available at Shoppers Drug Mart

For the tech lover

It can be hard to find budget-friendly tech gifts that don’t incude a generic phone charger. If you’re on a budget, check out these gadgets that are sure to wow any tech aficionado.

Tile Key finder, $17, available on Amazon.

LED Showerhead, $24.95, available at Urban Outfitters

Bluehive Bluetooth earbuds, $24.99, available at Canadian Tire

Leather cord keeper, $16, available at One of A Kind online shop

For the outdoor adventurer

If the person you’re shopping for loves the outdoors, it’s easy to pick them up a gift for their next adventure. If they have a trip coming up, these gifts will be great preparation for their next camping trip or hike.

Goto fleece gloves, starting at $15, available at MEC.

Camping hammock for two, $21, available at Wal-Mart.

Mountain cabin desk calendar, $22.13, available on Etsy.

Snowflake inflatable snow tube, $20, available at Canadian Tire

For kids and tweens

Young kids and tweens can be tough to shop for, especially with new toy trends constantly emerging. These gifts are sure to please even the pickiest youngster.

Hot Wheels monster truck, $20, available at Indigo

Petal jewelry box, $20, available at Urban Outfitters

Hasbro Bop it! Game, $20, available at Canadian Tire

Inflatable easel with paint, $23, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

