John Barrowman hospitalized following ‘severe’ neck injury

John Barrowman was rushed to the hospital over the weekend following a “severe neck injury,” and forced to cancel two of his U.K. concerts.

The Doctor Who and Arrow star revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, when he was set to play the Hippodrome venue, in Bristol, England, in support of his brand-new Christmas album, A Fabulous Christmas.

“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to a severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing and move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” wrote the Torchwood actor.

In a later video, posted from his hospital bed, Barrowman, 52, revealed that after having an MRI, his neurosurgeon brother-in-law, Steven Gill, found that he was suffering from a facet joint injury in his C5 and C6 vertebrae.

Barrowman then revealed that he was going in for surgery on Sunday, which would involve “small needles,” as well as “some very big needles.”

“Hopefully a series of intraspinal injections will reduce inflammation and get me back up and running again in time [for the shows],” concluded the multi-talented star.

Shortly after the medical procedure, Barrowman returned to social media to update his fans.

“Procedure done,” he wrote. “It was a bit uncomfortable.”

Barrowman included an X-ray image, which highlighted two needles left in his vertebrae.

Though the Hippodrome performance was cancelled, the actor revealed that ticket-holders would be eligible to attend his Dec. 14 show, at the New Theatre, in Oxford, England.

For Scottish fans who were forced to miss his performance at the SEC Armadillo on Sunday, Barrowman announced that the show had been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Furthermore, the musician confirmed on Monday, “everything seems to be A-OK” after his operation.

“Hey everybody,” he wrote. “It’s John Barrowman. I’m back!”

“I feel kinda bad,” he joked, “because I ddin’t get to celebrate the release of John Barrowman, A Fabulous Christmas with the rest of you.

John Barrowman’s A Fabulous Christmas is now available worldwide. Additional information and details can be found through his official website.

