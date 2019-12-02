‘No Time to Die’ trailer: Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in thrilling teaser

Send this page to someone via email

Four months ahead of its worldwide release, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has been released.

The highly anticipated film serves as the 25th installment in the classic spy series and will star Daniel Craig as James Bond (or Agent 007) for the final time.

Alongside, Craig, 51, Ralph Fiennes (M) and Léa Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann) are returning to reprise their previous character roles. Rami Malek will make his debut in the much-beloved franchise as Safin, supposedly one of Bond’s nastiest villains yet.

In this April 25, 2019, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photocall for the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, ‘No Time to Die.’ AP Photo/Leo Hudson, File

The unexpected teaser dropped on Monday morning and lasts only 15 seconds. However, it revealed that a full-length trailer will arrive this Wednesday, Dec. 4.

In the fast-paced, rapid-fire teaser, fans are treated to many of the James Bond essentials, including gadgets, gunfire, fast-moving vehicles, sunglasses and a stylish suit.

Though the trailer doesn’t offer much on the mysterious plot of No Time to Die, it certainly promises fans that they’re in for a classic Bond film.

Daniel Craig in the upcoming 25th James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die.’ Universal Pictures

For the most part, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed flick will be set in Jamaica — which happens to be a prime setting in Dr. No (1962) and Live and Let Die (1973).

The cast of No Time to Die also includes Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Ana de Armas.

Upon the release of “Bond 25,” Craig will have officially overtaken Roger Moore as the longest-standing actor to play the character. Though Moore starred in seven 007 films and Craig only five, he has held the role for 14 years as opposed to the late actor’s 12.

No Time to Die hits theatres across Canada on April 8, 2020.