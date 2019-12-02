Alanis Morissette announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour, 1 Canadian date

Alanis Morissette has unveiled plans to take her breakthrough 1995 album Jagged Little Pill on the road for a full North American tour next summer.
In 2020, the much-beloved album, which skyrocketed her career thanks to hits such as You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket and Ironic, turns 25 years old.
The 31-date anniversary trek kicks off on June 2, in Portland, Ore., and concludes in Nashville, Tenn., on July 25. Along the way, Morissette, 45, will play a headlining show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
Garbage and Liz Phair will serve as the songwriting icon’s special guest acts throughout the tour.
In addition to the unexpected tour announcement, Morissette revealed that she’ll be releasing her ninth studio album in May. It’s called Such Pretty Forks in the Road.
Such Pretty Forks in the Road will serve as the Canadian singer’s first album in nearly eight years.
To celebrate the upcoming record, Morissette also dropped its lead single, Reasons I Drink. Tuesday marks seven years since her last single, Receive, which came from her last album, Havoc and Bright Lights (2012).
Reasons I Drink is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Such Pretty Forks in the Road will be released worldwide on May 1, 2020. The album is now available for pre-order.
Those who sign up to Morissette’s mailing list by Dec. 8 will receive an exclusive code for a presale, which begins next Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.
Additional updates and information can be found through the official Alanis Morissette website.
Celebrating 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour dates
June 2 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
June 3 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
June 5 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
June 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
June 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 14 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
June 28 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 2 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 3 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 6 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 8 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 11 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 16 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
