Alanis Morissette announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

Alanis Morissette has unveiled plans to take her breakthrough 1995 album Jagged Little Pill on the road for a full North American tour next summer.

In 2020, the much-beloved album, which skyrocketed her career thanks to hits such as You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket and Ironic, turns 25 years old.

The 31-date anniversary trek kicks off on June 2, in Portland, Ore., and concludes in Nashville, Tenn., on July 25. Along the way, Morissette, 45, will play a headlining show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Garbage and Liz Phair will serve as the songwriting icon’s special guest acts throughout the tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Alanis is going on tour this summer to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill at @budweiserstage on 7/11 with special guest @garbage & also appearing @PhizLair! Presales start 12/12 at 11am local time. Get more info here: https://t.co/5PHijdEuHU #JLP25 pic.twitter.com/67VSbOOBik — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) December 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the unexpected tour announcement, Morissette revealed that she’ll be releasing her ninth studio album in May. It’s called Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

READ MORE: Moist’s David Usher, Mark Makoway look back on band’s 25th anniversary

Such Pretty Forks in the Road will serve as the Canadian singer’s first album in nearly eight years.

To celebrate the upcoming record, Morissette also dropped its lead single, Reasons I Drink. Tuesday marks seven years since her last single, Receive, which came from her last album, Havoc and Bright Lights (2012).

Reasons I Drink is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Such Pretty Forks in the Road will be released worldwide on May 1, 2020. The album is now available for pre-order.

READ MORE: Goo Goo Dolls talk latest album, ‘Miracle Pill’

Those who sign up to Morissette’s mailing list by Dec. 8 will receive an exclusive code for a presale, which begins next Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

This June 19, 2012 photo shows recording artist Alanis Morissette at the Trump International Hotel in New York City. Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Additional updates and information can be found through the official Alanis Morissette website.

Celebrating 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour dates

June 2 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

June 3 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

June 5 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

June 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 14 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

June 28 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 3 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 6 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 8 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 11 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 16 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Story continues below advertisement