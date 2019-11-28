Menu

Entertainment

Goo Goo Dolls talk latest album, ‘Miracle Pill’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 2:13 pm
Goo Goo Dolls’ new album, ‘Miracle Pill’
WATCH: The Goo Goo Dolls join 'The Morning Show' to talk about their new album 'Miracle Pill.'

In the midst of an extensive U.S. tour, the Goo Goo Dolls paid a visit to Toronto earlier this week for the first time in more than two years to promote their newest album, Miracle Pill (2019).

The group was in Toronto for a one-off Canadian performance at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Monday night, which was almost sold out.

Following the explosive performance, frontman Johnny Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac — who co-founded the band together — were invited to The Morning Show the next day to discuss not only their latest album but the history of their songs and whether they still get along after more than three decades as a group.

The much-loved American rock band formed in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1986 and, to date, has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. They are best known for anthems like IrisSlide and Naked, among many others.

Takac, 55, said the pair’s biggest disagreement over the years is “how we’re going to fit our catalogue of music into when we go out on the road.”

READ MORE: Pete Townshend apologizes after remarks about deceased Who bandmates

“It’s really hard,” he said.

Rzeznik, 53, chimed in, saying: “We have a very luxurious problem of having too many singles that people actually know… Which is great, but you’ve got the 10 or 12 songs that you absolutely always have to play.”

Though both musicians expressed gratefulness for the success of their music, Rzeznik said he “constantly wants to move forward” by playing new material — namely, cuts from Miracle Pill.

“By the time a song makes it to the radio, I’m so sick of it. I’m just like, ‘Ugh, I need distance,'” the singer said.

“You’ve got to definitely play the songs that people know.”

“That’s why [the fans are] there,” Takac added.

READ MORE: Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime… Tour — The final, mind-boggling tallies

Miracle Pill, the Goo Goo Dolls’ 12th studio album, was released on Sept. 13, 2019.

It is now available through all major streaming platforms.

The Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik (left) and Robby Takac (right) perform at the Mares Vivas Festival 2018 in Vila Nova de Gaia, centre of Portugal, on July 20, 2018.
The Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik (left) and Robby Takac (right) perform at the Mares Vivas Festival 2018 in Vila Nova de Gaia, centre of Portugal, on July 20, 2018. Manuel Fernando Araujo / EPA

Full tour date listings, updates and additional information can be found through the official Goo Goo Dolls website.

As of this writing, the band has scheduled no further Canadian tour dates.

The Morning Show and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
