Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime… Tour: The final, mind-boggling tallies

Send this page to someone via email

Five years ago, a reunion of the classic Guns N’ Roses lineup didn’t seem like a possibility at all to millions of fans across the globe. However, now, in 2019 — with three of its original members — the Welcome to the Jungle group has just earned itself the third-highest-grossing tour in music history.

After a little bit of Patience, an unexpected reunion 22 years in the making, and nearly four years of touring together, the Appetite for Destruction-era lineup — or at least most of it — of GNR has just concluded a tour spanning 43 months: the Not in This Lifetime… Tour.

GNR’s ambitious and extensive trek pulled in US$548.2 million from 5,371,891 tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore, ranking the band third behind U2‘s 360° Tour and Ed Sheeran‘s Divide tour, which claims the No. 1 spot.

Story continues below advertisement

The tour kicked off in the U.S. on April 1, 2016, with the first gig taking place at the iconic Troubadour venue in Hollywood, Calif.

1:47 Guns N’ Roses play sold out show at Mosaic Stadium Guns N’ Roses play sold out show at Mosaic Stadium

The band concluded the tour 156 shows later with two nights in Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 1 and 2, 2019, for a total of 158 shows across six continents (sorry, Antarctica). That includes nine in Canada alone.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift surpasses Michael Jackson AMAs record

While the current GNR lineup does not include original guitarist Izzy Stradlin or drummer Steven Adler, frontman Axl Rose — the band’s sole consistent and leading member — welcomed back Slash (lead guitar) and Duff McKagan (bass) in early 2016.

Their return was officially confirmed by Coachella Music Festival in a press release announcing GNR as their 2016 headliner.

Rose, McKagan and Slash had not played together since 1993, on the Use Your Illusion world tour.

#NotInThisLifetime 2019⚡️ the devil is in the details pic.twitter.com/ya23OLoSzo — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) November 15, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Though Adler was not invited to take part as the full-time drummer on the critically acclaimed reunion tour, he joined GNR onstage for the first time in more than 25 years on July 6, 2016, in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he performed Out Ta Get Me and My Michelle.

He also played four additional performances with the band, including one in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne releases new single, ‘Straight to Hell,’ with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash

Last month, the band achieved another milestone on YouTube.