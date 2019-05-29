Slash confirms new Guns N’ Roses music in the works

Slash, the world-renowned guitarist, has confirmed that Guns N’ Roses does, in fact, have plans to record a brand new album.

During an interview on 101 WRIF’s Talkin’ Rock show on Tuesday, the 53-year-old (born Saul Hudson) broke the news and shared some updates regarding the album’s progress and why he’s been so indirect about new GNR music in the past.

“When we finish the [GNR] tour in the fall,” he began, “we’ll commence working on [what] will end up being the next Guns record…”

The call cut out immediately after, but the guitarist called back and continued. He proceeded to tell host “Meltdown” that he always wants to be honest about album updates.

READ MORE: Plug gets pulled on Neil Young at festival, but he keeps on rockin’

“The thing is,” he said, “[before], we hadn’t really done anything, and I [didn’t want] to say anything… You know how people promote stuff and lie through their teeth? I just wanted to be honest,” admitted Slash, “and there was no telling what we were going to do at that point.”

“But at this point,” he continued, “I know we are going to do this [record], and we’ve already started working on stuff.”

WATCH: (Nov. 5, 2018) Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose lashes out at Donald Trump for using band’s music

The last GNR record, Chinese Democracy, came out in 2008 (pre-reunion) and featured only two members of the classic lineup — frontman Axl Rose and longtime keyboardist Dizzy Reed.

It’s been 11 years since fans have been treated to new music and more than two and a half decades since they’ve heard material from the beloved classic lineup.

Before Chinese Democracy came 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident? — which featured no original material, only covers — and then 1991’s Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II.

In January of 2016, it was revealed that Slash and original bassist Duff McKagan were rejoining the band after more than two decades of being away.

The Not in This Lifetime… tour kicked off that spring at the Troubadour in L.A. and led to a 159-date-long tour across the world. It ended in December of 2018 and grossed more than US$565.3 million, making it one of the biggest concert tours ever.

The current lineup consists of Slash, Rose, McKagan, Reed, Richard Fortus (guitarist since 2002), Frank Ferrer (drummer since 2006) and the latest addition, Melissa Reese (additional keyboardist).

READ MORE: The studio wanted ‘Rocketman’ without sex and drugs — Elton John refused

The resurgence of GNR’s popularity was inevitable in the wake of the reunion. Since then, fans have been “patiently waiting” for new music from the band.

Guns N Roses is coming out with a new album. Supposedly Slash is on your right now, but when he gets back, recording will begin. Richard Fortus is on board too. Patiently waiting…… — 🥃 What Whiskey Does 🥃 (@J_Beau) April 9, 2019

If guns n’ roses actually make a new album and go on tour you bet I’m dropping out of college to go to every single show!!! — Brianna (@wtvrbriii) May 29, 2019

Apparently we get new GNR next year, which is equivalent to dog years when we're talking GNR. So, 7 years 'till the new album and tour. — Lyndsey Marie (@LyndseyOnAir) June 17, 2015

At first I was like Guns N Roses really dont need to do a new album but now I'm kinda interested in what it'll sound like in 2019 with (mostly) all the original members. — S.🎭 (@sharlizemonet) May 29, 2019

Whether fans will hear an album reminiscent of their debut Appetite for Destruction (1987) is unclear. While some hope for a “Use Your Illusion III,” others are concerned they’ll receive a rehash of the widely criticized Chinese Democracy.

READ MORE: Slash announces North American tour, 6 Canadian dates

Guns N’ Roses will embark on a quick four-date tour in the U.S. this fall before returning to the studio.

Ahead of this, Slash will hit the road with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators for a North American summer tour, hitting six Canadian cities.

Additional Living the Dream tour dates and ticket details can be found on the official Slash website.

Living the Dream North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

July 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theater

July 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

July 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 20 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Convention Centre

July 21 — Calgary, Alta. @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

July 23 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre

July 25 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

July 26 — Windsor, Ont. @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel

July 31 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Aug. 1 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Casino Northfield Park

Aug. 3 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Aug. 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 7 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

Aug. 9 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s @ Stir Cove

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle Atlanta

Aug. 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis