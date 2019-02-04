Slash announces North American tour, 6 Canadian dates

Legendary Guns n’ Roses guitarist, Slash revealed he’ll be bringing his solo band back on the road for an extensive North American tour this summer.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators will commence the Living the Dream tour in San Francisco on July 15. Before they wrap things up on Aug. 8 in Orlando, the lads will play six shows in Canada.

The band’s out to promote its latest record, Living the Dream (2018). The critically-acclaimed album featured hits such as: Driving Rain and Mind Your Manners.

Since reuniting with Guns n’ Roses, Slash has been focused on the Not in this Lifetime tour which ended in December after more than two years of shows across the globe.

After four years apart, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators released the long-awaited follow-up to their 2014 smash-hit record, World on Fire.

News of the tour came via Slash’s Facebook page on Monday morning and fans went nuts with excitement.

With the dates now set in stone, frontman Myles Kennedy has also managed to find some time away from his main project, alt-rock outfit Alter Bridge.

So look out Canada — B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario — the Conspirators are back.

An exclusive fan pre-sale begins on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (Feb. 8) at 10 a.m.

Additional tour dates and ticket details can be found on the official Slash website.

As of this writing, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators has not announced its support acts for this tour.

Living the Dream North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

July 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theater

July 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

July 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 20 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Convention Centre

July 21 — Calgary, Alta. @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

July 23 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre

July 25 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

July 26 — Windsor, Ont. @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel

July 31 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Aug. 1 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Casino Northfield Park

Aug. 3 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Aug. 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 7 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

Aug. 9 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s @ Stir Cove

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle Atlanta

Aug. 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

