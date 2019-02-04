Entertainment
Slash announces North American tour, 6 Canadian dates

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

(L-R) Myles Kennedy and Slash of Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators at the Sound Academy in Toronto, on Sept, 23, 2015.

Adam Pulicicchio / Corus Entertainment
Legendary Guns n’ Roses guitarist, Slash revealed he’ll be bringing his solo band back on the road for an extensive North American tour this summer.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators will commence the Living the Dream tour in San Francisco on July 15. Before they wrap things up on Aug. 8 in Orlando, the lads will play six shows in Canada.

The band’s out to promote its latest record, Living the Dream (2018). The critically-acclaimed album featured hits such as: Driving Rain and Mind Your Manners.

Slash attends SiriusXM Volume Presents Eddie Trunk Live at The Rainbow on Aug. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Since reuniting with Guns n’ Roses, Slash has been focused on the Not in this Lifetime tour which ended in December after more than two years of shows across the globe.

After four years apart, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators released the long-awaited follow-up to their 2014 smash-hit record, World on Fire.

News of the tour came via Slash’s Facebook page on Monday morning and fans went nuts with excitement.

With the dates now set in stone, frontman Myles Kennedy has also managed to find some time away from his main project, alt-rock outfit Alter Bridge.

So look out Canada — B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario — the Conspirators are back.

(L-R) Myles Kennedy and Slash perform onstage at Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

An exclusive fan pre-sale begins on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (Feb. 8) at 10 a.m.

Additional tour dates and ticket details can be found on the official Slash website.

As of this writing, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators has not announced its support acts for this tour.

Living the Dream North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

July 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theater
July 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
July 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 20 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Convention Centre
July 21 — Calgary, Alta. @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
July 23 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre
July 25 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
July 26 — Windsor, Ont. @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
July 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel
July 31 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Aug. 1 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Casino Northfield Park
Aug. 3 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Aug. 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 7 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
Aug. 9 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s @ Stir Cove
Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle Atlanta
Aug. 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

