Alice in Chains announces North American tour, 10 Canadian dates

In a Nutshell, “It’s about time,” say many of the fans.
Seattle-based grunge legends Alice in Chains have just revealed their plans for an extensive Canadian tour — the first since 2013, and the second ever.
The four-piece will take its latest album, the critically-acclaimed Rainier Fog (2018) through 10 cities from the West to as east as Quebec.
“We are thrilled to be taking the ‘Rainier Fog’ tour to Canada this April,” wrote the group on Twitter.
Throughout the long-awaited run, Alice in Chains will hit B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.
The trek will commence in Vancouver on April 10. In the middle of the tour, the band will visit the U.S. for three additional shows before concluding the Canadian tour in Quebec City on April 28.
In 2018, the Man in the Box rockers played a lone Canadian show at the legendary Massey Hall in Toronto before it shut down for a major renovation.
Unfortunately, many fans were unable to get tickets at an affordable price due to scalper bots and secondary ticket sites.
Canadian shows are few and far between for Alice in Chains, so this time around, fans were delighted with the news — a contrast to the emotional weight of their music.
“Yes, yes, yes, Québec City! Thank you Alice In Chains,” wrote a Facebook user.
“A lot of Canadian dates. Good on ya, guys. Canada loves you,” wrote another fan.
Details and presale ticket info can be found through the official Alice in Chains website.
Tickets for the general public go on sale on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.
April 10 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 12 — Calgary, Alta @ Grey Eagle Events Center
April 13 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Expo Centre
April 15 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ TCU Place
April 17 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre
April 23 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens
April 24 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
April 25 — Rama, Ont. @ Casino Rama
April 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Mtelus
April 28 — Quebec City, Que. @ Le Capitole
