Def Leppard embarking on 11-date Canadian tour

On Wednesday morning, British heavy metal pioneers Def Leppard announced an upcoming tour with fellow rockers, Tesla. The best part? It’s a full Canadian tour.

The Sheffield veterans will commence their 11-date trek in Halifax on July 12. They will take many of their greatest hits on the road, including Pour Some Sugar on Me, Photograph and Rock of Ages.

From the East Coast all the way to the west, Def Leppard will hit a number of cities within Canada, from Quebec City to London, Winnipeg and Calgary.

After 15 years of eligibility, the quintet will also celebrate their induction into the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March. The late and beloved Steve Clark will join them as an inductee as well as the band’s original guitarist, Pete Willis.

READ MORE: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard and more

After posting a mysterious countdown tweet on Tuesday afternoon, many fans were speculating about the announcement of a North American tour or brand-new music.

At 7 a.m., the Canadian tour was revealed, and longtime fans of the band were beyond pleased.

See you soon 😀 pic.twitter.com/AqLfUho4h1 — Non Compos Mentis (@hillingham) January 9, 2019

Go for it Jenny🤘🏻 — tamara (@tamaranitee) January 9, 2019

As I fight cancer, this is the perfect news for me and has perked me up today! I will be at the show in Calgary on the 31st July celebrating no more cancer (hopefully!) and my 40th birthday! What a great start to the day today! — T'old Bird Ankles (@ADBrown40) January 9, 2019

“As I fight cancer, this is the perfect news for me and has perked me up today!” wrote one dedicated fan.

“I will be at the show in Calgary on the 31st July celebrating no more cancer (hopefully!) and my 40th birthday,” the fan added. “What a great start to the day today!”

It’s clear that Def Leppard’s music still resonates with fans. Throughout their lengthy career, they’ve sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

READ MORE: Geddy Lee ponders if Rush will ever reunite

Def Leppard has been visiting Canada for more than 35 years. They made their debut in the Great White North back in 1983 on the highly successful Pyromania tour, which celebrated the smash hit album of the same name.

On countless occasions, frontman Joe Elliott has expressed the band’s collective love for Canada.

In the last decade, the group has toured with a number of bands across the nation. Last year’s co-headlining tour with Journey ranked as one of the Top 10 highest-grossing rock tours of 2018.

From glam-rock legends Mötley Crüe to worldwide giants KISS, Def Leppard has paired up with numerous big-name rock and roll bands. According to many fans, Def Leppard is long overdue for a full headlining tour in Canada.

READ MORE: Guitarist Brian May of Queen releases ‘New Horizons,’ first single in 20 years

Members of the Def Leppard “Rock Brigade” fan club have access to an exclusive presale as well as VIP packages, which go on sale on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

Sales to the general public will commence on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Def Leppard website.

Def Leppard Hits Canada 2019 tour dates

July 12 — Scotiabank Centre — Halifax, N.S.

July 13 — Avenir Centre — Moncton, N.B.

July 15 — Centre Vidéotron — Quebec City, Que.

July 17 — Bell Centre — Montreal, Que.

July 19 — Canadian Tire Centre — Ottawa, Ont.

July 20 — FirstOntario Centre — Hamilton, Ont.

July 22 — Budweiser Gardens — London, Ont.

July 25 — Bell MTS Place — Winnipeg, Man.

July 27 — SaskTel Centre — Saskatoon, Sask.

July 29 — Rogers Place — Edmonton, Alta.

July 31 — Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, Alta.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis